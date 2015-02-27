Fed urged to wait before steeper U.S. rate hikes

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve should keep interest rates at rock bottom for longer than planned and then tighten monetary policy more aggressively since there is little evidence that the U.S. economy has entered a new era of slower growth, according to findings by an influential group of economists.

The research paper, presented on Friday to a roomful of powerful central bankers in New York, concludes that the Fed cannot be certain to what level it should aim to ultimately raise its key rate. But this equilibrium level, they say, has not fallen as low as claimed by those who warn of a “secular stagnation” in the United States.

The findings offer a somewhat dovish solution to the dilemma the U.S. central bank now faces. It needs to weigh when to hike its key federal funds rate after more than six years near zero and how quickly to tighten policy thereafter, given the economy appears to have finally recovered from recession despite an overseas slump.

“Given that we do not know the equilibrium real rate, there may be benefits to waiting to raise the nominal rate until we actually see some evidence of labor market pressure and increases in inflation,” wrote the economists, including Jan Hatzius of Goldman Sachs and Ethan Harris of Bank of America Merrill Lynch.

They suggest a “later but steeper normalization path” for rate rises than the Fed’s own predictions, which imply the first hike around mid-2015 followed by others.

The fed funds rate would hit about 1 percent by year end and 2.5 percent a year later, under median forecasts of Fed policymakers. Fed Chair Janet Yellen said on Wednesday “we don’t yet know what the new normal is” in terms of growth.

But the paper offered an optimistic defense of U.S. resilience in the face of a growing chorus of pessimists, including former Treasury Secretary Lawrence Summers, who have argued that persistently weak demand for capital means Americans need to get used to a less muscular economy.

The authors wrote that this secular stagnation theory is “unpersuasive,” arguing temporary factors such as household savings and fiscal tightening caused the recovery from recession to be slower than expected.

Two top Fed policymakers were set to critique the 80-page paper at a forum hosted by the University of Chicago’s Booth School of Business, attended among others by Fed Vice Chairman Stanley Fischer and the second-in-commands at the European Central Bank and the Bank of Japan.

The paper cited decades worth of data from many countries to conclude that, contrary to much economic theory, trend economic growth is not a clear determinant of where a central bank should aim to settle its policy rate over the long run.

In an acknowledgement that the U.S. economy may not be able to grow at its pre-recession rate, Fed officials have slightly lowered their forecasts of this equilibrium rate in recent years from a longstanding assumption of 4 percent.

The co-authors, including professors James Hamilton and Kenneth West of the National Bureau of Economic Research, suggest it has fallen only slightly to perhaps 3-4 percent.

Using Fed computer models, they suggest rates should rise about six months later than otherwise planned, and that the pace of hikes should be one-third faster, leading to a modest overshooting of the equilibrium level.

The Fed, the ECB and others have slashed borrowing costs to record levels and purchased trillions of dollars in bonds to boost inflation and kick-start recovery from the 2007-2009 recession. Investors expect the Fed to be first among major central banks to tighten, later this year.