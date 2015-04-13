Automated trades likely culprit in Oct 15 Treasury ride: NY Fed

(Reuters) - Automated trading was a likely culprit for the wild ride in U.S. Treasury prices during a tiny window in the trading day last autumn, a New York Federal Reserve official said on Monday, an event he said raises questions about the market’s liquidity.

Simon Potter, who runs the New York Fed’s market operation, acknowledged a full explanation of what happened on Oct. 15 has yet to be determined, though he leaned on electronic and algorithmic trading as a plausible cause.

Potter’s nod to the Treasury market’s vulnerability underscores the central bank’s growing concern about financial stability across markets as it prepares to raise interest rates.

“It is possible that changes in the participation or behavior of firms employing automated strategies - including broker-dealers and proprietary trading firms - had an effect on market liquidity and price movements that day, even if there was no wholesale disengagement,” Potter said during the New York Fed’s annual meeting of primary dealers.

As the central bank’s main arm into U.S. financial markets, the New York Fed is under heightened pressure to ensure markets function properly in the build-up to the Fed’s first rate hike since June 2006.

Potter offered several possible explanations for the Treasury market spike on Oct. 15, though he spent a lot of time on automated trading strategies in his remarks.

On Oct. 15, the 10-year Treasury yield traded in a range of around 36 basis points, more than four standard deviations above normal and the largest swing since August 2011. The 10-year’s futures volume was the second highest on record.

“Recurring periods of heightened and unexplained volatility - especially if prompted by little new information, as with the event window on October 15 - could prompt end-investors and market makers to question the superior liquidity of the Treasury market and perhaps hamper the critical roles the market serves,” Potter said.

Potter said market reforms, like requiring banks to hold more capital, are meant to contain risk but they could also impact liquidity. Financial market reforms could have unintended consequences, including the potential for sharp intra-day price moves to be more common, he said.

He is not the only prominent figure to muse on the events of Oct 15 recently. Last week JPMorgan Chief Executive Jamie Dimon, in a letter to stockholders, described it as a once-in-3 billion-years event that should stand as a warning about excessive regulation creating market disruptions.