Fed's Powell: Bernanke signal on policy was only 'very small'

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke was not heard correctly by financial markets last week when he spoke about tapering asset purchases, a senior central banker said on Thursday, leading to a larger market reaction than the official had expected.

“It seems to me that any signal of a change in monetary policy that the chairman gave in his news conference was very small,” Fed Board Governor Jerome Powell told an audience during a question and answer session following a speech.

Noting that officials had fully understood the first time they talked about adjusting the pace of bond purchases would result in some market impact, Powell said that the subsequent violent volatility “was bigger than I would have hoped.”