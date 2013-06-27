FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Fed's Powell: Bernanke signal on policy was only 'very small'
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Ben Bernanke
June 27, 2013 / 3:52 PM / in 4 years

Fed's Powell: Bernanke signal on policy was only 'very small'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke was not heard correctly by financial markets last week when he spoke about tapering asset purchases, a senior central banker said on Thursday, leading to a larger market reaction than the official had expected.

“It seems to me that any signal of a change in monetary policy that the chairman gave in his news conference was very small,” Fed Board Governor Jerome Powell told an audience during a question and answer session following a speech.

Noting that officials had fully understood the first time they talked about adjusting the pace of bond purchases would result in some market impact, Powell said that the subsequent violent volatility “was bigger than I would have hoped.”

Reporting by Alister Bull

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.