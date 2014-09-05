FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fed's Powell says labor market still has 'a lot of slack'
#Business News
September 5, 2014 / 12:41 AM / 3 years ago

Fed's Powell says labor market still has 'a lot of slack'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - A top U.S. Federal Reserve official said on Thursday that there is still a lot of slack in the U.S. jobs market even as hiring has accelerated and unemployment has fallen in recent months.

“The labor market has improved significantly ... but there’s still a lot of slack,” Fed Governor Jerome Powell said in a question-and-answer session following a speech in New York.

Given the labor slack that remains, “it’s hard for a breakout in inflation,” Powell said.

He noted the 12-month trailing average on domestic core inflation is about 1.5 percent, below the Fed’s 2 percent target.

Reporting by Richard Leong

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
