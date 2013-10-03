FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Fed's Powell: regulators ought not unduly burden community banks
Sections
Featured
1926-2017
HUgh Hefner
1926-2017
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
Technology
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Bombardier Battle
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
October 3, 2013 / 5:34 PM / 4 years ago

Fed's Powell: regulators ought not unduly burden community banks

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Federal Reserve Board of Governors member Jerome Powell listens during an open board meeting at the Federal Reserve in Washington December 14, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Financial regulators must take care not to over-burden community banks with costly rules, which could unintentionally hinder lending activity that is vital for small business growth and job creation, a senior U.S. Federal Reserve official said on Thursday.

Fed Governor Jerome Powell, speaking at a community banking conference hosted by the St. Louis Federal Reserve, did not mention the outlook for the U.S. economy and monetary policy in his prepared remarks.

“Although both the traditional bank regulatory agencies and the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau are constrained, to some extent, by the language in the Dodd-Frank Act, all regulators should aim to ensure that we are not unduly rigid in our actions,” he said.

The conference heard a series of papers examining the role played by the nation’s many community banks, which are a traditionally important source of credit for small businesses, as well as the impact of Dodd-Frank legislation, designed to prevent a repeat of the 2007-2009 financial crisis.

Community banks are critical of the new rules and capital requirements, pointing out that it was the reckless behavior of massive banks on Wall Street which led to the financial meltdown, not the actions of small lenders on Main Street.

“We will continue to assess the overall effects of the new rules on the safety and soundness of community banks and to consider whether modifications to rules, or the ways in which we implement them, could achieve our safety and soundness aims with a lesser burden on this class of depository institutions,” Powell said.

Reporting by Alister Bull; Editing by Krista Hughes

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.