FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
Case for rate hike 'clearly strengthened' this month: Fed's Powell
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Boring investments can be appealing, but risk is growing
Exchange-Traded Funds
Boring investments can be appealing, but risk is growing
Russian nuclear-capable bombers fly near North Korea
North Korea
Russian nuclear-capable bombers fly near North Korea
Injured Venezuelan activists struggle to heal
The Wider Image
Injured Venezuelan activists struggle to heal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
November 29, 2016 / 6:15 PM / 9 months ago

Case for rate hike 'clearly strengthened' this month: Fed's Powell

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Federal Reserve Governor Jerome Powell delivers remarks during a conference at the Brookings Institution in Washington August 3, 2015.Carlos Barria

(Reuters) - The case for raising U.S. interest rates has "clearly strengthened" since early November, before Americans elected Republican Donald Trump as president, a Federal Reserve governor said on Tuesday in the latest signal that a policy tightening is imminent.

In an upbeat speech on the U.S. economy's prospects, Fed Governor Jerome Powell said that while the central bank has so far been wise to be patient on policy, moving too slowly as inflation continues to rise could leave it scrambling.

"Incoming data show an economy that is growing at a healthy pace, with solid payroll job gains and inflation gradually moving up to 2 percent," Powell said in his first public comments on policy since the Nov. 8 election.

"In my view, the case for an increase in the federal funds rate has clearly strengthened since our previous meeting earlier this month," he said of the Fed's Nov. 1-2 decision to leave rates steady at 0.25-0.5 percent, where they have been since last December.

Reporting by Jonathan Spicer; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.