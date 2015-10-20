FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fed's Powell says investors see less bond market liquidity, disagree on severity
October 20, 2015 / 1:42 PM / 2 years ago

Fed's Powell says investors see less bond market liquidity, disagree on severity

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Federal Reserve Governor Jerome Powell attends the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City's annual Jackson Hole Economic Policy Symposium in Jackson Hole, Wyoming August 28, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Crosby

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve is aware that many bond market investors are concerned about a perceived drop in bond market liquidity, a Fed policymakers said on Tuesday, adding that some potential reforms could improve the situation.

Fed governor Jerome Powell said the actual depth of any reduction in liquidity remains unclear, but it is important for regulators like the Fed to be sure that bond markets function well for the sake of a world financial system that relies on U.S. Treasury securities as an important safe investment.

“Most market participants perceive some reduction in liquidity,” Powell said in prepared remarks to a conference on the structure of the U.S. Treasury market. “Views on the severity of the situation seem to be more mixed.”

Reporting by Jonathan Spicer; Additional reporting by Jason Lange and Howard Schneider in Washington; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
