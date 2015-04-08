Fed's Powell says he's willing to hike even at current inflation levels

NEW YORK (Reuters) - A top Federal Reserve official said on Wednesday that he would be willing to raise U.S. interest rates even with inflation measures staying at their current levels.

Fed Governor Jerome Powell said the central bank will move rates higher when the data show that a hike is necessary, rather than waiting until its “goalposts” are in view.

The Fed’s inflation target is 2 percent, though market-based measures of inflation are well below that. Still, Powell said survey-based measures of inflation have remained stable at around 1.5 percent.