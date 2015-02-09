FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fed's Powell says labor slack remains despite strong job growth
#Business News
February 9, 2015 / 10:11 PM / 3 years ago

Fed's Powell says labor slack remains despite strong job growth

Howard Schneider

1 Min Read

Federal Reserve Board of Governors member Jerome Powell listens during an open board meeting at the Federal Reserve in Washington December 14, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Federal Reserve Governor Jerome Powell said on Monday the U.S. labor market remains slack despite strong job growth and falling unemployment.

Powell said he felt the current 5.7 percent rate of unemployment did not accurately capture the numbers of discouraged workers and others who may be willing to rejoin the labor force if market conditions improve.

“There is slack out there ... There is very little in the way of wage gains,” Powell said in remarks at Catholic University. He said the Fed is debating whether the natural rate of unemployment has fallen, and that by some estimates it may have dropped below five percent.

If that is the case, it means the Fed has further to push on employment before inflation begins to accelerate.

Reporting By Howard Schneider; Editing by Chris Reese

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
