6 months ago
#Business News
February 22, 2017 / 7:27 PM / 6 months ago

Fed's Powell says March rate hike on the table

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Federal Reserve Governor Jerome Powell attends the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City's annual Jackson Hole Economic Policy Symposium in Jackson Hole, Wyoming August 28, 2015.Jonathan Crosby

NEW YORK (Reuters) - A possible U.S. interest rate hike is on the table at a Federal Reserve policy meeting next month, Fed Governor Jerome Powell said on Wednesday, adding the central bank could tighten policy soon.

Asked whether a rate hike is "on the table" for a March 14-15 policy meeting, Powell told reporters: "Yes," adding: "It will be appropriate to gradually raise interest rates, including fairly soon," if the economy carries on roughly as it is currently.

Reporting by Jonathan Spicer; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

