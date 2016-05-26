Risks of waiting to raise rates 'not that great': Fed's Powell

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Federal Reserve Governor Jerome Powell said on Thursday he has not yet decided whether to support an interest rate rise at the U.S. central bank’s June policy meeting and that he will carefully balance the risks of such a move.

“You don’t want to wait too long, but neither do you want to be in a hurry,” Powell said in response to a question following a speech in Washington.

He added that the risks of waiting to raise rates were “not that great” and that he does not think the U.S. economy is at a point where inflation is threatening to bubble over.