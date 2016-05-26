FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Risks of waiting to raise rates 'not that great': Fed's Powell
May 26, 2016 / 5:16 PM / a year ago

Risks of waiting to raise rates 'not that great': Fed's Powell

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Federal Reserve Governor Jerome Powell attends a conference at the Brookings Institution in Washington August 3, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Federal Reserve Governor Jerome Powell said on Thursday he has not yet decided whether to support an interest rate rise at the U.S. central bank’s June policy meeting and that he will carefully balance the risks of such a move.

“You don’t want to wait too long, but neither do you want to be in a hurry,” Powell said in response to a question following a speech in Washington.

He added that the risks of waiting to raise rates were “not that great” and that he does not think the U.S. economy is at a point where inflation is threatening to bubble over.

Reporting by Lindsay Dunsmuir and Howard Schneider; Editing by Paul Simao

