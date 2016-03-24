N.Y. Fed sets new geographic standards for dealers

The corner stone of The New York Federal Reserve Bank is seen in New York's financial district March 25, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The New York Federal Reserve said on Thursday it published new geography dispersion standards for primary dealers as a part of a policy revision of its relationship with the top 22 Wall Street firms with whom the U.S. central bank does business directly.

The New York Fed, which conducts open market operations for the Fed, said the primary dealers must have programs that ensure they can perform open market operations with the New York Fed and engage in Treasury auction in cases of emergencies.

The dealers’ capabilities to perform these functions will occur “even amid a wide-scale disruption in the firm’s primary location by employing geographic dispersion between primary and secondary locations,” according to New York Fed’s revised policy guide with primary dealers.