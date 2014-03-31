FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
N.Y. Fed releases April Treasuries purchase schedule
March 31, 2014 / 7:22 PM / 3 years ago

N.Y. Fed releases April Treasuries purchase schedule

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

William Dudley, President of the New York Federal Reserve Bank, speaks at Brooklyn College in the Brooklyn borough of New York, March 7, 2014. REUTERSKeith Bedford

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The New York Federal Reserve on Monday released the U.S. central bank’s April schedule of Treasuries purchases for its third round of quantitative easing.

The regional Fed bank, which conducts the Fed’s open market operations, as previously announced will buy $30 billion worth of government debt, less than the $34 billion in March.

The Fed has trimmed its monthly Treasuries purchases by $15 billion since December as policy-makers decided to reduce QE3 on signs of steady domestic growth.

For details on the Fed's April Treasuries purchases, double click on: here

Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by James Dalgleish

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
