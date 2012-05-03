FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Business News
May 3, 2012 / 6:40 PM / 5 years ago

Fed's Lockhart, Williams say no need for QE3 now

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SANTA BARBARA, California (Reuters) - A third round of U.S. monetary stimulus cannot be ruled out, but should only be used if economic conditions get considerably worse, Federal Reserve officials said on Thursday.

More easing is “a real option, but an option to be held in reserve for more serious circumstances than we now face,” Atlanta Federal Reserve Bank President Dennis Lockhart said.

San Francisco Fed President John Williams agreed. “Our policy is correctly calibrated,” he said. “I‘m not in favor of going to QE3 right now.”

Williams added that he could support more easing should the U.S. jobless rate get stuck or inflation fall.

Reporting by Ann Saphir, Editing by Gary Crosse

