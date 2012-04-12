Recovery has long way to go, Fed ready: Raskin

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The pace of economic growth in the United States may be accelerating but recovery has a long way to go, and the Federal Reserve stands ready to do all it can to support the rebound, Fed Governor Sarah Bloom Raskin said on Thursday.

The financial crisis has dealt the worst blow to the U.S. economy since the Great Depression and the severe contraction in the housing market has made the current recovery even slower than might have been expected, Raskin said in a speech prepared for delivery to Los Angeles business and community leaders.

The enormous loss of housing wealth, heavy debt burdens, mortgage defaults and tight lending conditions have restrained household spending and held back the pace of recovery.

But there are some signs of improvement, she said.

“Nationally, some economic news has been encouraging and may be suggesting that the pace of the recovery is picking up,” Raskin said, citing the drop in the unemployment rate over the past six months and the creation of about one million jobs.

“However, the national economic recovery clearly has a long way to go,” she added.

At 40 percent, the share of unemployed people out of work for at least six months is well above levels seen in previous recessions, and long-term unemployment can erode labor market skills and reduce the productive capacity of the economy, she said.

The Fed has lowered its official interest rates to near zero and bought bonds to keep market rates anchored at low levels. Raskin said this has helped with business investment spending and car sales have picked up, and the lower value of the U.S. dollar has helped exports. But the pace of recovery is still slow.

“In light of the economic hardships that have been endured in Los Angeles and nationwide, the Federal Reserve remains fully committed to doing everything it can to promote maximum employment in the context of stable prices,” she said.

Her remarks suggest that she remains open to the central bank taking additional steps to support economic growth if needed.