Fed funds effective rate at highest in 13 months
#Money
November 19, 2014 / 1:46 PM / 3 years ago

Fed funds effective rate at highest in 13 months

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The United States Federal Reserve Board building is shown behind security barriers in Washington October 28, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

(Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Reserve’s benchmark rate for overnight loans between banks, the Fed funds effective rate, settled at 11 basis points on Tuesday, its highest level since Oct. 16, 2013.

The rate was up 1 basis point from 10 on Monday. On Friday it had settled at 9 basis points, which has been its average for the past year.

The increase comes as the Fed has been raising the rate it offers on the fixed-rate overnight reverse repurchase, or RRP, facility it has been testing for more than a year. This week it lifted the rate to 7 basis points from 3 basis points in the previous two weeks. Beginning Dec. 1, it will lift the RRP facility rate to 10 basis points.

Reporting By Dan Burns Editing by W Simon

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
