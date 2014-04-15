FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Debate unchanged over maintaining Fed's emergency lending rate
Sections
Featured
Germans warned against apathy as Merkel heads for fourth term
German election
Germans warned against apathy as Merkel heads for fourth term
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
A celebrity listing crashes Japanese exchange's party
Future of money
A celebrity listing crashes Japanese exchange's party
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
April 15, 2014 / 6:06 PM / 3 years ago

Debate unchanged over maintaining Fed's emergency lending rate

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - The heads of nine regional Federal Reserve banks voted last month to maintain the U.S. central bank’s emergency lending rate at 0.75 percent, against three who voted for a modest rise, minutes of Fed deliberations released on Tuesday showed.

The 9-3 breakdown ahead of the Fed’s March 18-19 policy-setting meeting was unchanged from voting ahead of a January policy meeting, suggesting comfort among most policymakers with the existing easy stance of U.S. monetary policy.

Meanwhile the Philadelphia, Kansas City and Dallas Fed banks, whose presidents are all among the Fed’s most hawkish policymakers, renewed their longstanding requests for an increase to 1.0 percent, the minutes said.

The discount rate is what the Fed charges banks who turn to the central bank for needed funds when they are unable to raise them in the private market.

The minutes of the Fed’s board discussions showed that part of the reason the three regional banks wanted to raise the discount rate was to bring the spread between it and the federal funds rate back to its pre-crisis level of 1 percentage point. The fed funds rate, which has been near zero since 2008, governs the cost of overnight borrowing between banks and is the Fed’s main monetary policy lever.

Overall, the Fed bank presidents “remained cautiously optimistic that the economy would continue to expand at a moderate pace, although most noted that severe winter weather had constrained recent economic activity,” according to the minutes.

“Although recent inflation readings were lower than the (Fed‘s) longer-run goal, directors did not note a change in longer-term inflation expectations, which had remained stable,” they said. “Against this backdrop, most directors recommended that the current primary credit rate be maintained.”

Reporting by Jonathan Spicer; Editing by Andrea Ricci

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.