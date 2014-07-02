FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fed's Yellen says future could hold more zero lower bound episodes
July 2, 2014 / 4:18 PM / 3 years ago

Fed's Yellen says future could hold more zero lower bound episodes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The world’s central bankers will cut interest rates to zero more often if economists are correct in thinking that many nations have entered a prolonged period of stagnation, U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen said on Wednesday.

Asked about the future of monetary policy at a conference hosted by the International Monetary Fund, Yellen brought up the possibility that “secular stagnation” would make it more likely overnight interest rates would again scrape against the so-called zero lower bound.

“If it is correct that real rates are lower going forward ... I think we will have to worry about these episodes more often,” she said.

Reporting by Washington newsroom; Editing by James Dalgleish

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
