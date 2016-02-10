FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Fed's Yellen says doesn't think it will be necessary soon to cut rates
Sections
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
LIFE
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
February 10, 2016 / 4:31 PM / 2 years ago

Fed's Yellen says doesn't think it will be necessary soon to cut rates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve’s policymaking committee does not expect to cut interest rates anytime soon, Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen said on Wednesday.

“I do not expect that the FOMC is going to soon be in a situation where it is necessary to cut rates,” Yellen told a committee of lawmakers in Congress, noting that the strength of the labor market gives her succor.

She added that she still expects factors holding down inflation to be transitory.

Reporting by Lindsay Dunsmuir, Editing by Franklin Paul

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.