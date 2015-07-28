U.S. regulators tell two insurers and GE Capital to upgrade resolution plans

The logo of U.S. conglomerate General Electric is pictured at the company's site in Belfort, June 23, 2014. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. regulators told two insurers and the financial arm of General Electric to upgrade portions of their resolution plans, saying more information was needed to address funding and liquidity.

The so-called “living wills” are meant to give regulators a detailed map of how to safely unwind a systemically important financial institution, without causing harm to the wider system.

The Federal Reserve and the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation said they offered feedback to three systemically important financial institutions (SIFIs) that are not banks: American International Group, Prudential Financial Inc and General Electric Capital Corp.

The three non-bank SIFIs filed initial plans in July 2014.

The Fed and FDIC said areas the companies need to address include more detailed information on funding, liquidity and how they cooperate and connect to the financial industry across the globe.

A second version of their resolution plans are to be submitted on or before Dec. 31, 2015.