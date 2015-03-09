U.S. Fed added 25 reverse repo counterparties: N.Y. Fed

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Reserve selected 25 counterparties to participate in its reverse repurchase agreement program on Jan. 16 from its last wave of applications, the New York Federal Reserve said in a statement on its Web site on Monday.

The Fed’s fixed-rate reverse repo program is one of the tools it plans to use to achieve its interest rate objective when it decides to normalize monetary policy.

