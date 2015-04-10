FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. Fed awards $90.93 billion reverse repos Friday
April 10, 2015

U.S. Fed awards $90.93 billion reverse repos Friday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve on Friday awarded $90.93 billion of three-day fixed-rate reverse repurchase agreements to 38 bidders at an interest rate of 0.05 percent, the New York Fed said on its website.

On Thursday, the U.S. central bank allotted $87.07 billion in overnight reverse repos to 41 bidders, including Wall Street dealers, money market mutual funds and mortgage finance agencies, also at an interest rate of 0.05 percent.

Meanwhile, the overnight interest rate in the repurchase agreement (repo) market was last quoted at 0.16 to 0.20 percent, compared with 0.25 percent on Thursday, according to ICAP.

In the repo market, money funds and other investors make short-term loans to banks and Wall Street dealers. Banks and dealers pledge Treasuries and other securities as collateral for the loans.

Reporting by Richard Leong

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
