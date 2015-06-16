FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fed awards $114 billion in reverse repos
#Business News
June 16, 2015 / 5:36 PM / 2 years ago

Fed awards $114 billion in reverse repos

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A detail from the front of the United States Federal Reserve Board building is shown in Washington, in this October 28, 2014 file photo. REUTERS/Gary CameronFiles

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve awarded $113.98 billion of overnight fixed-rate reverse repurchase agreements on Tuesday to 41 bidders at an interest rate of 0.05 percent, the New York Fed said on its website.

On Monday, the Fed allotted $104.64 billion in overnight reverse repos to 38 bidders, including Wall Street dealers, money market mutual funds and mortgage finance agencies, also at an interest rate of 0.05 percent.

The overnight interest rate in the repurchase agreement, or repo, market was last quoted at 0.13 to 0.17 percent, compared with 0.17 percent on Monday, according to ICAP.

In the repo market, money funds and other investors make short-term loans to banks and Wall Street dealers. Banks and dealers pledge Treasuries and other securities as collateral.

Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by David Gregorio

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
