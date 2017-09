Bollards help secure the entrance to the Federal Reserve in Washington, December 16, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Reserve did not award any 12-day term reverse repurchase agreements on Wednesday as no qualified participants submitted bids for them, the New York Fed said on its website.

Last Friday, the central bank awarded $1 million of 17-day term fixed-rate reverse repos to one bidder at an interest rate of 0.25 percent.