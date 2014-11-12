FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fed awards $111.68 billion reverse repos Wednesday
November 12, 2014 / 6:42 PM / 3 years ago

Fed awards $111.68 billion reverse repos Wednesday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve awarded $111.68 billion in overnight fixed-rate reverse repurchase agreements on Wednesday at an interest rate of 0.03 percent to 33 bidders, according to the New York Federal Reserve website.

This compared with the $100.45 billion awarded to 30 bidders on Monday at an interest rate of 0.03 percent.

The U.S. bond market and federal government offices were closed on Tuesday for the Veterans Day holiday.

Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by James Dalgleish

