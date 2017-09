A detail from the front of the United States Federal Reserve Board building is shown in Washington October 28, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve awarded $110.88 billion in overnight fixed-rate reverse repurchase agreements on Thursday at an interest rate of 0.03 percent to 30 bidders, according to the New York Federal Reserve website.

This compared with the $111.68 billion awarded to 33 bidders on Wednesday at an interest rate of 0.03 percent.