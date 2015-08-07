Fed awards $84.99 billion reverse repos Friday

The United States Federal Reserve Board building is shown behind security barriers in Washington October 28, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Cameron/Files

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve awarded $84.99 billion of three-day fixed-rate reverse repurchase agreements on Friday to 34 bidders at an interest rate of 0.05 percent, the New York Fed said on its website.

On Thursday, the Fed allotted $93.51 billion in overnight reverse repos to 34 bidders, including Wall Street dealers, money market mutual funds and mortgage finance agencies, also at an interest rate of 0.05 percent.

The overnight interest rate in the repurchase agreement, or repo, market was last quoted at 0.21 to 0.26 percent, compared with 0.27 percent on Thursday, according to ICAP.

In the repo market, money funds and other investors make short-term loans to banks and Wall Street dealers. Banks and dealers pledge Treasuries and other securities as collateral.