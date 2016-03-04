FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. awards $51.37 billion reverse repos Friday
March 4, 2016 / 6:36 PM / a year ago

U.S. awards $51.37 billion reverse repos Friday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve on Friday awarded $51.37 billion of three-day, fixed-rate reverse repurchase agreements to 36 bidders at an interest rate of 0.25 percent, the New York Fed said on its website.

The reverse repurchase agreement program is seen as a critical policy tool for the U.S. central bank to drain money from the financial system in an effort to achieve its interest-rate objectives.

On Thursday, the Fed allotted $50.38 billion in one-day reverse repos to 33 bidders, including Wall Street dealers, money market mutual funds and mortgage finance agencies, also at an interest rate of 0.25 percent.

Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chris Reese

