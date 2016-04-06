U.S. Fed awards fewest reverse repos since 2013

Snow rests on the eagle statue atop the U.S. Federal Reserve building in Washington in this January 26, 2016 file photo. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/Files

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Reserve on Wednesday allotted the lowest amount of fixed-rate reverse repurchase agreements in more than two years, according to New York Fed data.

The central bank awarded $27.46 billion of one-day, fixed-rate reverse repos to 23 bidders, including Wall Street dealers, money market mutual funds and mortgage finance agencies, at an interest rate of 0.25 percent, the New York Fed said on its website.

On Tuesday, the Fed allotted $44.37 billion in one-day reverse repos to 30 bidders, also at an interest rate of 0.25 percent.

The reverse repurchase agreement program is seen as a critical policy tool for the Fed to drain money from the financial system in an effort to achieve its interest-rate objectives.

The reverse repos awarded on Wednesday were the fewest in the Fed’s daily operation since Dec. 20, 2013, when it allotted $26.53 billion at an interest rate of 0.05 percent.

At that time, the Fed was testing the readiness of the reverse repo program before implementing it when it decided to raise interest rates for the first time in nearly a decade in December 2015.