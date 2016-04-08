Fed awards fewest reverse repos since 2013

Snow rests on the eagle statue atop the U.S. Federal Reserve in Washington January 26, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Reserve on Friday awarded the fewest fixed-rate reverse repurchase agreements in over two years as money market funds and other cash market participants are seen parking their cash in investments that offer higher interest rates.

Moreover, light usage of this reverse repo (RRP) program, which drains money from the financial system in a bid to provide a floor for short-term interest rates, might be a “relief” for the U.S. central bank, Citi analysts said.

“In our view, the prevalence of higher yields on eligible, investible alternatives was the likely reason for the drop in RRP usage,” Citi analysts wrote in a research note on Friday.

One of these alternatives is the $4 trillion repurchase agreement market in which investors lend to Wall Street dealers, where the interest rate was last quoted at 0.45 percent to 0.50 percent, according to ICAP.

The repo rate was nearly double what the Fed offered on RRPs, on which it paid an interest rate of 0.25 percent to Wall Street dealers, money market mutual funds and mortgage finance agencies for temporarily holding Treasury securities the Fed owns.

The Fed on Friday awarded $21.62 billion of three-day, fixed-rate reverse repurchase agreements to 16 bidders.

Friday’s award was the smallest at the Fed’s daily reverse repo operation since Dec. 19, 2013, when it allotted $15.39 billion at an interest rate of 0.05 percent.

On Thursday, the Fed allotted $34.07 billion in one-day reverse repos to 23 bidders, including Wall Street dealers, money market mutual funds and mortgage finance agencies.