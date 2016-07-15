FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. Fed awards $41.16 billion in reverse repos
July 15, 2016

U.S. Fed awards $41.16 billion in reverse repos

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

The Federal Reserve headquarters in Washington September 16 2015.

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Reserve on Friday awarded $41.16 billion of three-day, fixed-rate reverse repurchase agreements to 29 bidders at an interest rate of 0.25 percent, the New York Fed said on its website.

The reverse repurchase agreement program is seen as a critical policy tool for the U.S. central bank to drain money from the financial system in an effort to achieve its interest rate objectives.

Reporting by Richard Leong

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
