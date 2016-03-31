U.S. Fed reverse repos jump at quarter-end

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve on Thursday awarded $303.85 billion of one-day, fixed-rate reverse repurchase agreements to 99 bidders at an interest rate of 0.25 percent, the New York Fed said on its website.

This was the highest amount allotted since the $474.49 billion total to 109 bidders on Dec. 31.

The reverse repurchase agreement program is seen as a critical policy tool for the Fed to drain money from the financial system in an effort to achieve its interest-rate objectives.

On Wednesday, the Fed allotted $127.12 billion in one-day reverse repos to 59 bidders, including Wall Street dealers, money market mutual funds and mortgage finance agencies, also at an interest rate of 0.25 percent.