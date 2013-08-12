Dallas Fed research chief to retire; Fisher picks new adviser

(Reuters) - Harvey Rosenblum, Dallas Federal Reserve Bank President Richard Fisher’s long-time research chief and main monetary policy advisor, will step down on September 1, the Texas-based regional Fed bank said on Monday.

Evan Koenig, currently a vice president and senior policy adviser at the bank, will take over Rosenblum’s role in preparing Fisher for the Fed’s regular policy-setting meetings. Koenig has a PhD in economics from Harvard University, and has been at the Dallas Fed since 1988.

U.S. central bank policymakers will next meet September 17-18 in Washington. Mine Yucel, a senior economist, will be the regional bank’s new research director, the bank said.

Fisher is one of the Fed’s most vocal policy hawks, calling for a quick end to the central bank’s bond-buying program and warning of the potential for too-easy monetary policy to fuel future inflation.

Unlike many of his colleagues at the Fed, Fisher does not have a PhD in economics, and relies on his research director to provide the data and models to put meat on his arguments.

Rosenblum, for example, helps Fisher prepare for meetings in part with a colorful economic “dashboard” that shows -- with red, yellow, and green indicator lights -- the pace at which the U.S. economy is rolling along. In June, the dashboard showed most indicators in the yellow.

It would be a mistake to view Rosenblum as a key architect of Fisher’s hawkish thinking. He also worked for Dallas Fed’s prior Robert McTeer, who had much more of a “dovish” outlook on policy and the economy.

But as Fisher’s right-hand man at the Fed policy-setting table -- actually, Rosenblum typically sits behind Fisher, he has said -- Rosenblum provides crucial backup.

Under Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke, whose term expires in January, Fisher has said repeatedly that his view is weighed as much as that of any policymaker, voter or not.

The changes to the research department announced Monday “are especially important as we prepare for and work through next year when I will be a voter at the Federal Open Market Committee during a transition period to a new or renewed chairman,” Fisher said in a statement.

Rosenblum, whose 43-year career at the Fed also included stints in Washington and at the Chicago Fed, joined the Dallas Fed staff in 1985. He has attended more Fed policy-setting meetings than any active current participant, Fisher said in a statement on Monday.

His best-known recent work, with Fisher, has been on a proposal to end the problem of too-big-to-fail banks by rolling back government guarantees so that they apply only to the commercial banking business of mega-banks.