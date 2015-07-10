FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Fed's Rosengren says too early to cheer stronger U.S. consumption data
Sections
Featured
Insurers scramble to find inspectors
Hurricane Costs
Insurers scramble to find inspectors
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
Technology
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
U.N. to vote on weakened North Korea sanctions
North Korea
U.N. to vote on weakened North Korea sanctions
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
July 10, 2015 / 7:28 PM / 2 years ago

Fed's Rosengren says too early to cheer stronger U.S. consumption data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Boston Federal Reserve President Eric Rosengren said he needs to see more economic data to be convinced that U.S. consumption is showing the kind of consistent strength that would have a positive impact on the labor market.

Rosengren, speaking to Bloomberg after a speech he delivered earlier in the day, said U.S. consumption data is expected to be reasonably strong for the rest of the year. Fed officials earlier this year were disappointed that a drop in energy prices did not spur U.S. consumers as much as economists had hoped.

Rosengren, a policy dove, said hiking rates this year is conditioned on an improving economy, and that if the data support such a move, it “may be appropriate” to raise rates sometime this fall.

Reporting by Michael Flaherty; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.