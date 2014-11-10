FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Dollar's rise natural given relative strength of U.S.: Fed's Rosengren
November 10, 2014 / 11:26 PM / 3 years ago

Dollar's rise natural given relative strength of U.S.: Fed's Rosengren

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The Federal Reserve Bank of Boston's President and CEO Eric S. Rosengren speaks during the "Hyman P. Minsky Conference on the State of the U.S. and World Economies", in New York, April 17, 2013. REUTERS/Keith Bedford

LEXINGTON Va (Reuters) - Boston Federal Reserve bank President Eric Rosengren said the rise of the dollar against currencies like the yen and euro reflects the strength of the U.S. economy and doesn’t indicate a currency war is developing.

“Various economies are in very different positions,” Rosengren said following a speech on Monday, noting that the U.S. economy was likely to grow “closer to three percent” while Europe’s economy was not doing nearly as well.

“That divergence is going to cause divergence in exchange rates,” he said.

As long as the dollar’s rise “is not done for manipulative reasons but instead reflects actually different places where the economies are, I think that is kind of a natural way that financial markets work. At least to date...it does not particularly concern me.”

Reporting by Howard Schneider; Editing by Andrea Ricci

