September 5, 2014 / 8:36 PM / 3 years ago

Fed's Rosengren: U.S. economy is on right path

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BOSTON (Reuters) - The U.S. economy is improving and is heading toward full employment, though the journey may be faster or slower than currently forecast, a top Federal Reserve official said on Friday.

“I believe we are on the right path,” Boston Fed President Eric Rosengren told a bankers’ group, in response to a question on whether the country is on a path to full employment.

“Housing not as strong as I was hoping,” he added.

Reporting by Richard Valdmanis, writing by Ann Saphir, editing by G Crosse

