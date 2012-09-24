FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Fed's Rosengren does not comment on U.S. economy, policy
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
September 24, 2012 / 2:26 PM / 5 years ago

Fed's Rosengren does not comment on U.S. economy, policy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Eric Rosengren, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Federal Reserve Bank of Boston, listens at a U.S. House of Representative Financial Services Committee field hearing entitled "Seeking Solutions: Finding Credit for Small and Mid-Size Businesses in Massachusetts" in Boston, Massachusetts March 23, 2009. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

(Reuters) - Mid-sized U.S. cities tend to lag larger urban areas in terms of wealth, education, and economic strength, but with the right policies they have the potential to be important centers of economic growth, Federal Reserve Bank of Boston President Eric Rosengren said on Monday.

“Work force development efforts, and initiatives that provide strong educational opportunities for all residents of our mid-sized cities - including new immigrants and their children - are likely to be a key necessity if these cities are to flourish,” Rosengren said in remarks prepared for delivery to a community development forum in Lawrence, Mass.

Rosengren’s prepared remarks did not include any commentary on monetary policy or the state of the national economy.

Reporting by Ann Saphir; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.