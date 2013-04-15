Reduce Treasury purchases first, hang on to MBS: Rosengren

BOSTON (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve should keep buying mortgage bonds even if it starts reducing purchases of Treasuries, and in the years ahead it would be wise to not sell them altogether, a top central banker said.

In an interview, Boston Fed President Eric Rosengren listed three main advantages of holding mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on the Fed’s balance sheet even as the U.S. central bank begins to wind down its ultra accommodative policies.

Frustrated with the slow and erratic U.S. economic recovery, the Fed is now buying $40 billion in MBS and $45 billion in Treasuries per month to support broader investment, hiring and growth.

The quantitative easing program is unprecedented in size and has more than tripled the Fed’s balance sheet to $3.2 trillion, prompting policymakers like Rosengren to begin reconsidering how best to shrink it back down to size around $1 trillion.

Rosengren, a strong supporter of the easing, said MBS generally have shorter durations and higher returns than Treasuries. But most importantly, he argued, deciding not to sell MBS and simply letting them expire would give more of a boost to the stop-start U.S. economic recovery without swelling the Fed’s balance sheet any more than necessary.

The MBS purchases “have been effective and it’s one reason that the housing sector is doing better,” Rosengren said in the interview on Saturday. “As a result, I think it might be effective to not sell mortgage-back securities.”

For the same reasons, he argued the Fed should continue buying $40 billion in MBS even if it decides to taper off the Treasury purchases in the months ahead. “I’d rather be more focused on Treasuries first and MBS second, and possibly keeping the MBS on our books,” he said.

The comments from Rosengren, a dovish voter on monetary policy this year, shed some light on how the Fed might reduce its asset purchases and, longer-term, how it could adjust its “exit strategy” for getting rid of the assets altogether.

LOSSES LOOM

Like other major central banks from Europe to Japan, the Fed has resorted to large-scale asset purchases in the wake of the Great Recession. Its third round of quantitative easing, or QE3, has helped lift U.S. bonds and push stocks to record levels, so investors are anxiously predicting how it might end.

Some of the more hawkish Fed policymakers have warned that the massive buying could distort markets, spark future inflation, and set the stage for possibly big balance sheet losses that could draw the ire of politicians.

While the central bank is transferring large profits to the U.S. Treasury now, it may run into the red if it sells these assets when longer-term rates eventually rise.

Chairman Ben Bernanke has floated the idea of simply holding the securities to maturity. Minutes from their March meeting show Fed policymakers discussed adjusting the “exit strategy” published in mid-2011, with several of them highlighting benefits of not selling MBS or selling them only very slowly.

Unlike Treasuries, MBS have prepayments that could accelerate as the economy heals, resulting in shorter overall durations of securities on the Fed’s balance sheet, Rosengren said.

As well, MBS coupons are generally higher than returns on Treasuries. “This is of lesser importance, but in terms of what we’re able to return to the Treasury, we are less likely to hit a point where we weren’t providing contributions,” he said.

Others also want a reconsideration of how to shrink the balance sheet, including hawkish Philadelphia Fed President Charles Plosser who last week urged the Fed to focus on getting rid of its MBS. [ID:nN9E8KE00J]

OVER THE THRESHOLD

Aside from QE3, the Fed also plans to keep interest rates near zero at least until the unemployment rate falls to 6.5 percent, from 7.6 percent now, as long as inflation remains in check.

In the interview, Rosengren said the Fed could very well keep rates where they are until unemployment falls below that threshold - possibly as low as 5.5 percent - depending on the economy at that time.

Rosengren stopped short of calling on the Fed to lower its unemployment threshold to 5.5 percent from 6.5 percent, as Minneapolis Fed President Narayana Kocherlakota has suggested.

“If inflation is not a problem, and labor markets are only improving slowly, then we’d want to wait a little longer before we lift off the short term rates,” he said.

“If the economy is growing very, very rapidly and inflation is getting much closer to 2 percent, then you might have a different view.”