Fed balance sheet would shrink quickly without sales: Rosengren

The Federal Reserve Bank of Boston's President and CEO Eric S. Rosengren speaks during the "Hyman P. Minsky Conference on the State of the U.S. and World Economies", in New York, April 17, 2013. REUTERS/Keith Bedford

(Reuters) - Simply letting purchased bonds mature in the years ahead would shrink the Federal Reserve’s swollen balance sheet fairly quickly without the need to actively sell them, a top U.S. central banker said on Thursday.

“Our intention is to get back to a more normal size balance sheet,” Boston Fed President Eric Rosengren said at a Florida conference, acknowledging the risk that interest rates are likely to rise in the future, leading to possible losses on the balance sheet that is now worth $4 trillion and growing.

“If we stopped purchasing mortgage backed securities, that part of the balance sheet comes down actually relatively quickly,” he said.

As for the purchases of longer-term Treasury bonds, Rosengren said that side of the balance sheet also declines “surprisingly quickly by just not doing any purchases and not reinvesting.”