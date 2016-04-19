FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. doing well on inflation, employment: Fed's Rosengren
#Business News
April 19, 2016 / 12:29 AM / a year ago

U.S. doing well on inflation, employment: Fed's Rosengren

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (Reuters) - The U.S. economy is outperforming many peers on spurring some inflation and pushing unemployment down, in part due to aggressive Federal Reserve accommodation on the heels of the crisis, Boston Fed President Eric Rosengren said on Monday.

“Both on the inflation and the unemployment I think we’re doing well. And if you look around the world it’s a very different unemployment rate and inflation rate occurring,” he said at Central Connecticut State University.

Reporting by Jonathan Spicer; Editing by Sandra Maler

