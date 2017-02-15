FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
6 months ago
Market skepticism will not delay Fed rate hikes: Rosengren
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Business
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
Entertainment
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
February 15, 2017 / 6:57 PM / 6 months ago

Market skepticism will not delay Fed rate hikes: Rosengren

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Skepticism among investors will not alone dissuade the Federal Reserve from raising interest rates when necessary, even while the U.S. central bank monitors such market expectations and does not intend to make surprise policy changes, Boston Fed President Eric Rosengren said on Wednesday.

Market expectations "will not stop" a rate hike, he told a luncheon of economists and investors, adding that while European elections this year could be disruptive he does not expect a "huge shock" to the U.S. economy.

Futures markets imply traders see two or three rate hikes this year. Those expectations have edged up this week as Fed Chair Janet Yellen testified before Congress and opened the door to a policy tightening in the next few months.

Reporting by Jonathan Spicer; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.