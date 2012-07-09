FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
After June job data, Fed's Rosengren sees QE3 possible
July 9, 2012 / 4:15 AM / in 5 years

After June job data, Fed's Rosengren sees QE3 possible

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGKOK (Reuters) - U.S. non-farm payroll data for June was disappointing and it was possible to see a third round of quantitative easing to help the economy, depending on coming data, Boston Federal Reserve President Eric Rosengren said on Monday.

“So far data has been coming in weak and I gave a weak forecast myself,” he told reporters at a forum in Bangkok. “I think it’s appropriate to have more quantitative easing.”

Rosengren does not have a vote on Fed policy this year but regains the vote next year.

Reporting by Orathai Sriring and Sinsiri Tiwutanond; Writing by Alan Raybould; Editing by Richard Borsuk

