Fed unlikely to raise U.S. rates too rapidly, Rosengren says

The Federal Reserve Bank of Boston's President and CEO Eric S. Rosengren in New York, April 17, 2013.

QUINCY, Mass. (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve is unlikely to raise interest rates so rapidly that it causes a U.S. recession, Boston Fed President Eric Rosengren said on Friday.

"I don't think recessions happen because it's been a long time ... but because of policy mistakes. Right now it is hard to see us raising rates too rapidly," Rosengren said at a business event, adding the probability of a U.S. recession at the moment is "quite low."