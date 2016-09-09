FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Fed unlikely to raise U.S. rates too rapidly, Rosengren says
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
BUSINESS
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Commentary
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Fitbit takes aim at Apple with new smartwatch
Technology
Fitbit takes aim at Apple with new smartwatch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
September 9, 2016 / 2:09 PM / a year ago

Fed unlikely to raise U.S. rates too rapidly, Rosengren says

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The Federal Reserve Bank of Boston's President and CEO Eric S. Rosengren in New York, April 17, 2013.Keith Bedford

QUINCY, Mass. (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve is unlikely to raise interest rates so rapidly that it causes a U.S. recession, Boston Fed President Eric Rosengren said on Friday.

"I don't think recessions happen because it's been a long time ... but because of policy mistakes. Right now it is hard to see us raising rates too rapidly," Rosengren said at a business event, adding the probability of a U.S. recession at the moment is "quite low."

Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss; Writing by Jonathan Spicer; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.