U.S. wage growth only tepid so far, says Fed's Rosengren
July 10, 2015 / 4:23 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. wage growth only tepid so far, says Fed's Rosengren

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

American dollar notes are displayed in this photo illustration in Johannesburg August 13, 2014. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

(Reuters) - The evidence of U.S. wage growth has been underwhelming, a top Federal Reserve policymaker said on Friday, adding he expects measurements to pick up and give the central bank confidence that inflation will rise to a 2-percent goal.

“Wages have not been growing particularly rapidly,” said Boston Fed President Eric Rosengren. “We would expect that wages would pick up (and we‘re) seeing some evidence in ... the employment cost index ... and average hourly earnings.”

“If you start ... seeing wages and compensation start to go up, that’s a sign that you might have more confidence that we might start to hit our inflation target,” he added at an event hosted by the Global Interdependence Center, in Victor, Idaho.

Reporting by Jonathan Spicer

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
