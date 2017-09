U.S. Senator Charles Schumer of New York speaks at the Temple Emanu-El during the annual Holocaust Remembrance Day in New York April 7, 2013. REUTERS/Allison Joyce

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Senator Charles Schumer, the third-ranking Senate Democrat, on Tuesday predicted that Janet Yellen will win “by a wide margin” Senate confirmation to be the next head of the Federal Reserve Board.

On Wednesday, President Barack Obama is expected to formally announce his choice of Yellen to head the central bank, replacing Ben Bernanke.