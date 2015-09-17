Consumer discretionary stocks won the low-rate environment

NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. stocks have done very well during the long era of low interest rates, but as the U.S. Federal Reserve readies its first interest rate hike in nearly a decade, it is clear that some sectors have done better than others.

Consumer discretionaries, with a 383-percent return since the market bottom on March 9, 2009, were the place to be - benefiting both from low rates but also, in recent weeks, from expectations that a strengthening economy will keep companies in that sector doing well. From its March 2009 bottom, the S&P 500 has risen 195 percent.

Tops among the 10 major S&P sectors, the S&P consumer discretionary sector .SPLRCD has been powered by heavyweights such as Netflix Inc (NFLX.O), which has risen an astounding 1,785 percent from the low, Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG.N), up nearly 1,400 percent and Amazon.com (AMZN.O), up about 780 percent.

Other obvious yield plays - such as utilities and real estate investment trusts - did well earlier but have begun to sell off in recent weeks as investors awaited the start of a rising rate era and the first Fed move.

Big dividend payers, such as utilities .SPLRCU and real estate investment trusts (REITs), benefited as investors reached for yield in the low-rate environment of 2014. Utilities rose 24.3 percent in 2014, while the Vanguard REIT ETF (VNQ.P), a broad representative of the sector, jumped 25.5 percent, both handily outperforming the 11.4 percent gain in the broad S&P index last year.

That performance reversed this year, as investors’ expectations for the first rate hike in nearly a decade have risen. For 2015, utilities are down 11.3 percent while the REIT ETF is down 6.7 percent, lagging the 3.1 percent decline in the S&P 500.

Throughout the low-rate environment, companies that plowed money back into their own shares rewarded investors. The S&P buyback index .SPBUYUP has rocketed 325 percent from the low in 2009.

But in an illustration of the uncertainty surrounding the rate hike, the financials .SPSY, expected to benefit from higher rates, have shown a lackluster performance of late. Since Aug 19, the day before the S&P broke down from a 6-month trading range, the sector has declined 6.2 percent versus the 4.1 percent fall in the S&P 500.