FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Fed's Yellen says spillovers cannot be avoided
Sections
Featured
The quiet exit of Taser’s top stun gun
Shock Tactics: The series
The quiet exit of Taser’s top stun gun
A race against time to find trapped quake survivors
Mexico Earthquake
A race against time to find trapped quake survivors
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
Energy & Environment
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
July 2, 2014 / 4:26 PM / 3 years ago

Fed's Yellen says spillovers cannot be avoided

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve will seek to communicate clearly about the U.S. central bank’s monetary policy but some impact on global markets and other countries is “unavoidable” in the interconnected financial system, Fed Chair Janet Yellen said on Wednesday.

“We will try to conduct our monetary policy, and to communicate about it ... in a manner that is understandable to financial markets to avoid the kinds of surprises that could cause jumps in interest rates, that could cause such capital flows,” Yellen said at an event sponsored by the International Monetary Fund.

“To some extent, I think such spillovers are really unavoidable in a situation of global capital markets,” she added.

Reporting by Anna Yukhananov; Editing by James Dalgleish

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.