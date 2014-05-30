Price stability must be Fed's main concern, two policymakers say

PALO ALTO Calif. (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve should not use interest-rate policy to head off risks to financial stability if doing so would unmoor inflation expectations, two Fed officials said on Friday.
The two -- San Francisco Fed President John Williams and Jeffrey Lacker of the Richmond Fed -- disagreed on many aspects of policy during a nearly hour-long question-and-answer session with the press after a conference here, but on this view they were uncharacteristically united.
Charles Plosser of the Philadelphia Fed offered a slightly more cautious view of the interplay between monetary policy and financial stability, noting that he worries that monetary policy itself may become a source of financial instability.
Reporting by Ann Saphir; Editing by Leslie Adler