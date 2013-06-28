FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fed's Stein: need for easing overshadows financial stability risk
#Business News
June 28, 2013

Fed's Stein: need for easing overshadows financial stability risk

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - A Federal Reserve Governor known for his concerns over financial stability said on Friday those considerations should factor in to decisions over U.S. policy but added that, for now, those risks are overshadowed by the benefits of monetary accommodation.

Jeremy Stein, speaking at the Council on Foreign Relations, said the Fed remains too far from its objective for full employment to start tightening policy due to concerns over stability such as asset price bubbles.

Reporting by Jonathan Spicer; Editing by James Dalgleish

