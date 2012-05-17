Dealers saw asset buys most likely Fed tool: survey

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Primary dealers saw asset purchases as the most likely policy tool the Federal Reserve would use to give the economy another boost, according to a survey done by the Fed last month.

The Federal Reserve Bank of New York surveyed the banks before the central bank last met to decide policy on April 24-25, and released the results on Thursday.

The survey asked dealers to rate the likelihood that the Fed would take certain actions to ease policy, including increasing the duration of maturities on the bonds it holds and changing the date of a forecast for when interest rates will first rise.

The dealers’ median response was a 45-percent probability the Fed would buy more securities within one year. A 20-percent chance was given to increasing durations, known as “Twist,” and a 30-percent chance was given to changing the rates guidance, according to the survey.

The second most likely tool the Fed could use, according to the 21 dealers surveyed, was to “provide additional guidance...on the path” of interest rates. Dealers gave that a 30 percent chance.

“Several dealers noted that additional easing remained possible, and a few expected such measures to be announced as early as June 2012,” when the Fed next meets to set policy, the New York Fed said.

“A few dealers noted that the overall likelihood of additional easing had declined since the last survey, and a couple noted that the next policy action would most likely be tightening,” it said.

The central bank has already purchased some $2.3 trillion in bonds and mortgage-based securities. Operation Twist, the Fed’s duration-extension program that expires in June, replaces $400 billion of short-term securities with longer-term ones to lower longer-term rates and stimulate the economy.

At the April meeting, Fed policymakers ultimately took no new policy action to help along the slow U.S. economic recovery, and reiterated their intention to keep rates exceptionally low at least through late 2014.

Rates have been near zero, with the federal funds rate between 0-0.25 percent, since late 2008.

Dealers saw a 19-percent chance that the first rate hike would come in the first half of 2014, a 26-percent chance it would come in the second half of 2014, and a 14-percent chance it would come in the first half of 2015, on average.

Asked where the federal funds rate would be at the end of 2014, the median dealer response was 0.75 percent.